Jonathan Di Bella says Jackie Buntan-Martine Michieletto clash will steal the show at ONE Fight Night 20

Jonathan Di Bella is set to return to action under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Friday Fights 58, but before he does, the promotion is back with another big event this weekend.

ONE Fight Night 20 goes down this weekend on March 8, live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event is in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024 with an all-female card featuring the promotion's best female striking talents at the top.

With several marquee match-ups to choose from, Jonathan Di Bella is excited to watch this card go down in a matter of days.

During a recent interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA, the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion gave his pick for the fight he is looking forward to the most this weekend:

“I'm actually hyped about Jackie versus Martine. That's one of my main fights. I like both of them a lot. I don't even know who to go for. But this one is gonna be a really good fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella is back in action himself on April 5

The big events don’t stop coming for ONE Championship in 2024 and Jonathan Di Bella is happy to have his own must-watch match-up coming soon on the horizon.

On April 5, a huge ONE Friday Fights card is coming to Lumpinee with the 58th installment of the series bringing some big clashes.

In one of two title fights currently announced for the card, Di Bella will defend his kickboxing crown against the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The battle of strawweight world champions is set to be unmissable and that’s just one of the big fights that is already announced for this event.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.