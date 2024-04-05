Kade Ruotolo says he must stop Francisco Lo from shifting into gear: "I've got to keep him out of that groove"

Kade Ruotolo believes that his constant pressure and work rate will be crucial if he is to get his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 21 this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The relentless offensive style that both Kade and his brother Tye employ has proven to be incredibly effective in ONE Championship.

Opponents are often left spending the duration of the contest defending from attacks, rather than trying to set up their own.

This could be particularly effective against Francisco Lo, who will challenge Kade in a catchweight non-title bout.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship is well aware of the creative and opportunistic threat that Lo brings to the table.

He told CountFilms TV on fight week that stopping him from having any time to look for these attacks is the key in this one:

"He tends to snipe those submissions when he's feeling comfortable and feeling himself so I've got to keep him out of that groove. That's going to be the key I feel in this kinda fight."

Francisco Lo provides a unique challenge for Kade Ruotolo

Despite being just 21 years old, Kade Ruotolo has faced off against many different styles during his time as an elite grappling specialist.

He once again showed his incredible ability to adapt to opponents in his two clashes with Tommy Langaker, the second of which took place in Japan back in January 2024.

The worrying part for Lo is that opponents rarely get a chance to breathe against the Ruotolo brothers and so, his creative game could be stifled from the early exchanges.

This contest is all about control for Kade and making sure that he stays focused on the task at hand at all times to avoid getting caught in something that he didn't see coming.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

