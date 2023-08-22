Mikey Musumeci explains why he sees ‘so much potential’ in Mark Zuckerberg

Mikey Musumeci’s dedication and steadfastness in the face of adversity have made him one of the leading grapplers in modern-day history. And he’s more than happy to know there are a set of individuals on a similar grind as him in martial arts.

A name that has left him in awe is Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta founder and American business magnate, who is eying a super-fight against SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Unlike Musk, the 39-year-old has dedicated his free time to pursuing his passion – martial arts. Already a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt under Dave Camarillo, with medal-winning outings, Mikey Musumeci sees the billionaire adding more accomplishments if he sticks to this routine.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion praised Zuckerberg’s IQ and strength, saying that it only shows he can go on to achieve much more in the sport.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“So, I was really surprised how strong he was also. So he has that grinder part in him. He's very strong, and he's very smart. So that equals like a really tough person, right, in martial arts. So I think he has so much potential.”

As an athlete who seeks perfection, he’s eager to seek the right answers when things don't go his way.

With that, it isn’t easy to gain praise from the multi-time BJJ world champion because he has very high standards.

The New Jersey native spends at least two-thirds of his day trying to discover and unlock new jiu-jitsu moves like a game of chess or a maths equation.

Mikey Musumeci will do the same when he returns to the global stage for his sixth outing against Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling battle.

ONE Fight Night 15, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada live in primetime on Friday, October 6.