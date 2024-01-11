Muay Thai star Liam Nolan would “love to have a go” at Sage Northcutt in a mixed rules bout

ONE Championship fighters have the luxury of fighting some of the best fighters from other disciplines, and Liam Nolan wants to take advantage of that privilege.

The British star is a natural striker and only fought under Muay Thai and kickboxing in his career. Nolan, however, could have the chance of facing off against MMA star Sage Northcutt.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nolan decided to call-out the Team Alpha Male star to a mixed rules bout.

Liam Nolan said:

“I’d love to have a go with Sage Northcutt in mixed rules.”

ONE Championship isn’t shy in putting on groundbreaking bouts, as long as it encapsulates the best qualities of both fighters.

The promotion famously had a mixed-rules bout between MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X in March 2022.

Johnson, who won the ONE flyweight MMA world title a few months later, submitted Rodtang in the first of two MMA rounds during their Singapore showdown.

Liam Nolan takes on Russian slugger Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18

Before Liam Nolan even dreams of reading a potential fight contract with Sage Northcutt, he must first take care of his business this Friday in Bangkok.

Nolan will take on Russian slugger Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The 26-year-old has won three of his last four fights, and his previous victory might be the biggest one of his career.

Nolan beat the highly touted Eddie Abasolo at ONE on Prime Video 4 via unanimous decision. A win over Aliev will put him closer to that coveted world title shot against ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel.

ONE Fight Night 18 is ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.