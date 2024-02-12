“My boxing is better than him” – Lito Adiwang believes he has a lot of advantages entering Danial Williams fight

Explosive Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang seeks to tap on what he believes are his inherent advantages over Danial Williams in their scheduled showdown this week. Among them are his boxing skills, which he said are part and parcel of his potent striking.

‘Thunder Kid’ is set to collide with ‘Mini T’ in a featured strawweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is part of a nine-fight offering that will happen at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In a recent conversation with ONE Championship, the 30-year-old Soma Fight Camp affiliate broke down the game of Williams and shared where they would strike hard. He said:

“We focused on our strengths. We broke down my advantages over him and I worked on him. I feel like my boxing is better than him, so that’s one of the aspects I have. I just have to strike first, hit first. Then I have to be disciplined and take control of my strikes."

Lito Adiwang has won two consecutive matches since returning from knee injury in September. His most recent victory was over compatriot Jeremy Miado by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Out to clip his winning run is Danial Williams, who fought in two title kickboxing matches previously but fell short on both occasions. Now back competing in MMA, the Perth native is out to turn things around.

Lito Adiwang unfazed by Danial Williams’ experience in championship fights

Filipino strawweight Lito Adiwang said he is unfazed by the experience upcoming opponent Danial Williams has in championship fights, believing that he has some things in his arsenal that the Australian has not seen in his previous fights.

The two fiery fighters are pitted against each other at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand. Williams is coming off back-to-back kickboxing world title shots previously, where he put a gallant stand despite losing both times.

While not discounting the experience of his opponent in high-stakes matches, Lito Adiwang is not allowing himself to be consumed by it. Instead he has prepared surprises of his own.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Sure, he’s faced a lot of world champions, and I know for myself that I bring something different to the table. I’ll just have to show it in the ring.”

Adiwang is now fighting full time under Bali-based Soma Fight Camp after spending a brief time with HIIT Studio. He used to be part of Team Lakay in Baguio, Philippines, but decided to move out last year and stay in Indonesia to expand his horizons as a fighter.