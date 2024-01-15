"My division is very exciting" – Liam Nolan says "there’s lots of good fights" to make in stacked lightweight Muay Thai ranks

With a win under his belt to kick off 2024, Liam Nolan is excited for the year ahead of him in the talent-jammed lightweight Muay Thai division.

The British striking dynamo secured a unanimous decision victory over Ali Aliev to cap off his return to action after over a year away. ‘Lethal’ was already considered to be one of the top contenders in his division, and his performance at ONE Fight Night 18 this past weekend proved exactly that.

Now, he is excited to see what the rest of the year holds for him and the rest of the division.

During the official post-fight press conference, Nolan let fans know that they need to be keeping a close eye on the other lightweights in and around him because they’ll be bringing the heat this year:

“A hundred percent. I think my division is very exciting, I wanna make this division more exciting, get people to talk about it more. I think the people talk more about the bantamweights, but mate, don’t sleep on the lightweights because we’ve got a big division and there’s lots of good fights for me.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

Liam Nolan has likely set himself up for a huge match next time out

On top of picking up back-to-back wins to bounce back from his loss to Sinsamut Klinmee, returning to competition was just as important for Liam Nolan.

The Brit now has the whole year ahead of him to stake his claim as the next lightweight Muay Thai title challenger if he can keep this run going.

Nolan said himself that he believes one more win will likely secure him a title shot against champion Regian Eersel, which could be a huge matchup toward the end of the year.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 18 via the free event replay.