“My long awaited title match” – Phetjeeja says interim kickboxing gold is a top priority at ONE Friday Fights 46

Thai kickboxing sensation Phetjeeja always knew she would compete for a world title at some point. She now has that opportunity in her scheduled fight this week and she is committed to making full use of it.

The 21-year-old fighter will vie for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Phetjeeja faces off with veteran Algerian-French striker Anissa Meksen in the title match, part of a stacked card for the event, which serves as the final show of ONE Championship for the year.

Speaking to onefc.com in a recent interview, ‘The Queen’ shared her thoughts on the significance of her title clash against Meksen, saying:

“This interim title match is really important to me, because it’s really big and my long awaited title match. So I want to give it my best. And I want to bring the interim belt back to the Thai people.”

Phetjeeja enters her title match with much momentum, having won all of his four fights since making her promotional debut in March. One of those victories came in May over Ines Pilutti of France by first-round technical knockout, which earned her a $100,000 contract from ONE.

Her opponent Meksen, meanwhile, is back after more than a year since last fighting in ONE Championship. She boasts of a 3-0 record under the promotion.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 46 in your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website. Fans in the United States and Canada, meanwhile, can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Phetjeeja says she is still developing as a fighter

Phetjeeja has made huge waves early in her ONE Championship journey but was quick to say that she is still far from the fighter she knows she can be.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja shared that at this point of her career, she still has room for improvement and is on the road to fulfilling her full potential as a fighter.

The 21-year-old Thai sensation said:

“I'd give myself a 6 out of 10 because I haven’t shown my full potential in my last 4 fights yet. I think I still have room for improvement.”

The Phetjeeja-Meksen interim title clash is one of three championship matches on offer at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The others are the clash between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and challenger Superbon Singha Mawynn and the ONE strawweight Muay Thai unification title match between reigning champion Joseph Lasiri and interim title holder Prajanchai PK Saenchai.