"My Twitter content must suck" - Former UFC lightweight prospect promises to post regular content after "bleeding out followers" like the plague

Former UFC lightweight contender Mason Jones recently sent a humorous message to his social media followers.

'The Dragon' uploaded a post on Twitter poking fun at himself for losing followers on the social media platform. The 28-year-old then promised to start posting on a regular basis after competing in his next fight.

"My Twitter content must suck, bleeding out followers like it’s the plague. Will be posting regular content after this next fight," wrote Mason Jones.

Mason Jones started his professional MMA career in October 2017. He secured an impressive 10-fight win streak which earned him a UFC contract.

"The Dragon" made his promotional debut in January 2021 and locked horns against Mike Davis. The night did not go well for 'The Dragon' as he lost via unanimous decision. But the thrilling back-and-forth affair received the 'Fight of the Night' honor and both fighters received a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Jones' second promotional outing took place in June 2021 where he competed against Alan Patrick. The fight ended on an unfortunate note as an accidental eye poke rendered Patrick unable to compete and thus, the bout was declared a no-contest.

After two unsuccessful attempts, Jones finally scored his first UFC victory in October 2021 when he defeated David Onama via unanimous decision.

But the 28-year-old failed to build momentum and lost his fourth promotional fight against L'udovit Klein in July 2022.

After that fight, 'The Dragon' parted ways with the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Former UFC lightweight Mason Jones hopes to return to the top promotion

A fan uploaded a post on Twitter praising the Welsh fighters in the UFC. Mason Jones responded to the post saying that he hoped to return to the top promotion soon.

"Be back one day, when is still up in the air. Whether I go back soon or if I go somewhere else for a bit of time. Just focussing on getting fights, wins & improving."

Jones currently has his next fight lined up as he is set to take on Yann Liasse at CW 161. The event will take place on October 14 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The fight will mark 'The Dragon's 16th outing as an MMA fighter.

