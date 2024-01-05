Nina-Marie Daniele name-drops four massive stars she would like to see on UFC 300 card

Nina-Marie Daniele has taken to social media to let everyone know who she wants to see fight at UFC 300.

The UFC Instagram page posted a graphic asking their fanbase who they would like to see compete on this monumental card. This is an event that already features names like Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, and Bo Nickal to name a few. But fans are still speculating on surprise entries for this event in the weeks leading up.

Within the Instagram comments section, the popular content creator said:

"Jon Jones, Conor, Khamzat, Izzy!"

Check out the IG post where Nina showed who she wants on UFC 300 below

Nina-Marie Daniele and her UFC 300 picks

The four paths of each of Nina-Marie Daniele's UFC 300 picks are intriguing to observe.

Jon Jones captured the UFC heavyweight title last March at UFC 285 with a first-round guillotine choke against Ciryl Gane. The 36-year-old captured the vacant belt. 'Bones' was supposed to fight Stipe Miočić last November but dropped out due to injury and his return timeline is unknown.

Conor McGregor is reportedly slated to fight Michael Chandler on June 29th during International Fight Week. This would theoretically eliminate from competing in this tent-pole event sent for the second quarter of UFC's 2024 schedule.

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman in a middleweight matchup at UFC 294 last October. 'Borz' is an undefeated fighter, one of the UFC's big surging stars, and while it would make sense, nothing even close to an official announcement has been rolled out for UFC 300.

Israel Adesanya is a former two-time middleweight champion and the internet rumor mill is wondering if Izzy will fight archrival Alex Pereira for his light heavyweight belt in April. Nothing has been confirmed and the timeline for 'The Last Stylebender' returning to the cage.