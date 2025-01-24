ONE 170 results and recap: Jo Nattawut vs Bampara Kouyate

After coming up short against ONE 170 headliners Tawanchai and Superbon in his last two outings, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut returned to martial arts’ biggest global stage determined to climb back into the win column inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meeting Nattawut in the middle of the Circle was former WMC Muay Thai world champion and fourth-ranked contender in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division, Bampara Kouyate.

Round 1: The fighters get things started by trading leg kicks. Nattawut has a lot of distance to cover as Kouyate has a clear reach advantage. It’s most lead leg attacks through the first 90 seconds of the round. Kouyate catches a kick from Nattawut and attempts to land a right hand, but can’t quite hit the mark. Kouyate dumps Nattawut.

Nattawut throws another body kick and Kouyate catches it again. This time, Kouyate throws a straight to the body that puts ‘Smokin’ on the mat for the first time in the round. Nattawut answers the bell but quickly goes down once again against the fence. Again, Nattawut answers the count, but it looks like it’s just a matter of time before this fight is over.

With the clock winding down, Kouyate uncorks an overhand right that catches Nattawut and sends him crashing to the canvas for the third and final time.

ONE 170 - ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut vs. Bampara Kouyate Official Result

With the win over Nattawut, Bampara Kouyate moves to 2-1 under the ONE Championship banner and has now won back-to-back bouts. The victory should also move Kouyate up the featherweight Muay Thai ranks after defeating the second-ranked contender in the division.

Nattawut falls to 4-4 in Muay Thai competition in ONE and has now lost three straight in the art of eight limbs.

Official Result: Bampara Kouyate defeated ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut via TKO (three knockdowns) at 2:34 of round one (Muay Thai - featherweight)

