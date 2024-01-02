“ONE Championship made me a fan of Muay Thai” – Jarred Brooks praises ONE’s focus on Thai striking art

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks came into the promotion with a strong grappling base that has helped him go undefeated so far in the promotion.

As an athlete who transitioned to MMA from his wrestling roots, ‘The Monkey God’ admits there’s an entirely different discipline which has recently caught his eyes in an interview, admitting that he has become a big fan of the art of eight limbs.

After all, 2023 was a huge year for the Muay Thai and kickboxing rosters, all housed under the ONE banner through the Friday Fights series. The promotion has clearly placed a larger emphasis on the elite level of striking on the Fight Night cards.

Those in the know have been talking about how unmissable some of these fights and events have been for a while now and Brooks is happy to include himself as one of them.

Jarred Brooks told Nick Atkin that being a part of the ONE family and watching the events has turned him into a striking fan:

“Muay Thai is on the rise bro, like literally every fight that ONE Championship has that, a Muay Thai fight. I'm watching it, like I was not a fan of Muay Thai two years ago, but ONE Championship made me a fan of Muay Thai. I think a lot of people would say that too.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks speaks on ONE Friday Fights 46

Speaking of the growing influence of striking under the ONE banner, one event summed that up more than any other.

ONE Friday Fights 46 closed out ONE Championship’s 2023 in style at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

With three world championship contests at the top of the card and a whole host of great match-ups between some of the best strikers on the roster, it was an unmissable event for fans of high-level striking.

Fans who missed or want to relive any of the action from ONE Friday Fights 46 can catch the entire event via the on-demand replay available at watch.onefc.com.