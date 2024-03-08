ONE Fight Night 20: Phetjeeja says fanbase has rapidly grown since stunning upset of Anissa Meksen

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom can secure the biggest win of her career in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

The interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is out to try and unify the division’s titles when she takes on the long-time queen of the weight class, Janet Todd.

2023 was a huge year for ‘The Queen’ as she ascended up the rankings with each fight and it all came to a head in December last year.

In what was her biggest test to date by far, the 22-year-old striking prodigy went up against highly regarded and acclaimed world championship striker Anissa Meksen for the interim title.

Emerging victorious at ONE Friday Fights 46 was one thing but the manner of her performance is what caught many people off guard.

That one win put her into a whole new level and topic of conversation, and she told the South China Morning Post that this has been reflected in her growing support since that fight:

"I feel like since the title win, I feel like more people know me. Not just know me, but I've also received a lot more followers and fans."

Watch the full interview below:

Phetjeeja can kick it up another notch at ONE Fight Night 20

Defeating Anissa Mesken was an incredible accomplishment, but unifying the titles at ONE Fight Night 20 will surely see Phetjeeja take another step up.

‘The Queen’ is already considered one of the best female strikers on the planet and becoming a full world champion while adding Todd to her win streak would put her right up at the top of that conversation.

From here on out, it’s nothing but big challenges and huge spotlights, but it’s impossible to say that the 22-year-old isn’t deserving of this pedestal.

Phetjeeja looks to close the show at Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 8 in what could be a truly special moment for both her and all of her supporters.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday.