ONE Friday Fights 58: Marat Grigorian confident he has all the traits to reign as a ONE world champion

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Marat Grigorian is once again out to try and secure gold under the ONE Championship banner.

The former Glory lightweight champion has long been considered to be one of the best strikers in the world. Such is the caliber of ONE's featherweight kickboxing division that he is yet to become a world champion in the promotion despite multiple attempts.

On April 5, he faces Superbon Singha Mawynn for the third time in their careers as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing title hangs in the balance.

In an interview with Sportsmanor ahead of fight night, Grigorian said that he knows he has what it takes to win the gold, he just needs to put it all into place on fight night:

"Yes, of course. I have all the good things to become a champion. I'm just working to improve myself much more."

Marat Grigorian has a lot to prove against Superbon

In order to become a world champion in ONE, Marat Grigorian will need to avenge his loss to an opponent that beat him convincingly last time out.

At ONE X, Superbon was on fine form as he defended his title and shut the challenger out for the majority of their contest. The five-round scrap was awarded in favor of the Superbon Training Camp founder after the 15-minute limit.

Having beaten the former champion in their first encounter before they both signed to ONE Championship, Grigorian knows what it takes to put the Thai striker away.

On April 5, he will look to close out their trilogy with another emphatic stoppage in order to take home the interim title and earn himself a rematch with Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on April 5.

