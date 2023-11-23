“Petrosyan is not ready right now” – Chingiz Allazov puts rematch with Giorgio Petrosyan on hold, wants other challengers

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov is not keen at the moment on having a rematch with Giorgio Petrosyan. He believes ‘The Doctor’ is not yet in fighting shape and he is more inclined to take on other challengers instead.

‘Chinga’ and Petrosyan met back in 2018 outside of ONE Championship, with the Italian striker taking the match by unanimous decision.

While he still wants payback for the loss he absorbed from the Italian-Armenian fighter, Chingiz Allazov said now is not the time for it because he is convinced that Petrosyan is not in shape to truly put up a worthy challenge.

He shared this in an interview with 1newsTV Online, saying:

“He's going to have one fight first maybe, then when I'm ready, when I see that he's in shape, I'm ready to fight him. But after the fight with Grigorian, I said that I've done everything in my career and I know that Petrosyan is not ready right now.”

Watch the interview below:

Petrosyan has not competed in ONE Championship since suffering a devastating knockout loss at the hands of Superbon Singha Mawynn for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in October 2021.

There were earlier plans for his comeback but nothing concrete came out of them

Chingiz Allazov, meanwhile, steamrolled his way to the top of the featherweight kickboxing division, punctuated by his spectacular second-round KO of Superbon back in January to become the new king of the weight class.

He followed it up with a successful first title defense in August by defeating longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia by unanimous decision.

Chingiz Allazov does not consider Tawanchai a kickboxing threat at the moment

As he sets aside a possible rematch with Giorgio Petrosyan, a name being floated as a possible opponent for Chingiz Allazov is the featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a possible superfight. The thing, however, is, ‘Chinga’ is not sure if at this point the Thai striker is much of a threat in kickboxing.

In the same interview with 1newsTV Online, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian kickboxing world champion relayed that while he has full respect for Tawanchai as a fighter, he does not see him standing toe-to-toe against him in his lane.

The 30-year-old Gridin Gym standout said:

“In kickboxing, he’s not the best. But he’s a real talented fighter. I have only respect for him. I don’t know if we fight, or we don’t fight.”

Chingiz Allazov became ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion by knocking out erstwhile division king Superbon Singha Mawynn in January. He then successfully defended the title in August with a unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian.

Tawanchai, for his part, competed in kickboxing in his last two fights, coming out triumphant each time. He first defeated Georgian Davit Kiria by TKO in the third round in August before topping Thai veteran Jo Nattawut by unanimous decision last month.

The 24-year-old sensation seized the featherweight Muay Thai belt from Petchmorakot Petchyindee by unanimous decision in September last year.