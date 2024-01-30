“Phetjeeja was finding her flow and rhythm” – Jackie Buntan says ‘The Queen’ was in total control of Anissa Meksen

Like many fans of elite striking, Jackie Buntan had a keen interest in one of the final fights of 2023 under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Friday Fights 46 was stacked with incredible contests to close out 2023 in style inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In one of three world championship clashes, the returning Anissa Meksen went up against Phetjeeja with the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

Phetjeeja rounded out her incredible year under the ONE Championship banner by securing the biggest win of her career over an acclaimed striker and becoming a world champion in the process.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan reflected on the fight and how she saw it playing out.

She questioned whether Meksen was at her best on December 22, and chose instead to give credit to the Thai striker. She said:

“I can’t speak on that because I always want to watch the full match before I even call another athlete out for underperforming because I always think of it as myself. But from the clips and rounds I did see, it just seemed like Phetjeeja was finding her flow and rhythm the whole time in those that I saw.”

Jackie Buntan is right to give Phetjeeja the credit for her win

There are two sides to every fight and that’s an aspect that Jackie Buntan is right to identify when talking about the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship contest.

Whether or not Meksen didn’t live up to the high expectations placed upon her on her return, nobody can fault the performance her opponent put on at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Phetjeeja was being tipped for big things thanks to her destructive win streak on the Friday Fights series but this contest was seen as a big step-up for ‘The Queen.’

It’s safe to say that she more than rose to the occasion with her performance on the night.

ONE Championship fans can rewatch all of the action from ONE Friday Fights 46 via the event replay on YouTube or watch.onefc.com.