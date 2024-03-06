Phetjeeja sees gaps in Janet Todd’s defense: “Her guard is too wide”

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is coming into the biggest fight of her career full of confidence off the back of her win streak in ONE Championship.

What she brings to the table in terms of her momentum, hype, and youth, her opponent Janet Todd makes up for in high-level experience.

The two elite strikers are set to unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championships this week at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

‘The Queen’ certainly won’t be short on footage that she can use to study Todd ahead of their clash at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite watching tape on ‘JT’, the interim champion revealed in a recent interview with ONE Championship that she is yet to identify any key flaws that she can exploit, but one potential gap did reveal itself.

Phetjeeja offered:

“I still can’t find her weakness yet. But I think her guard is too wide. I’m a former boxer so I know that [fighters with] narrow guards will throw weapons faster.”

Phetjeeja her showed her class last time out

The win streak that Phetjeeja was building throughout 2023 at ONE Friday Fights was gathering some serious attention but it wasn’t until her last fight where she really took center stage.

Matched up with world renowned striker Anissa Meksen for ONE Friday Fights 46, ‘The Queen’ emerged victorious, capturing the interim title in the process.

That fight showed her ability to compete against the best in the world and she more than passed that test.

Defeating Todd on March 8 will be a big task but if there’s anything that her last fight proved, it’s that is more than ready for the opportunity.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.