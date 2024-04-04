Prajanchai explains decision to pursue two-sport glory vs. Jonathan Di Bella: "I'm looking for new challenges"

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Prajanchai will be the latest fighter to try and become a two-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

His last fight at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December saw him unify the strawweight division and get his revenge over Joseph Lasiri in the process.

Now that this score is settled, he is looking to kickstart a new chapter in his career by attempting to leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5 with the kickboxing gold.

Rather than there being something personal between him and Jonathan Di Bella, the experienced Thai striker wanted something that would motivate him. Stepping into Di Bella's world and taking on a fellow champion is exactly what he needed in order to keep his career fresh at this stage.

Prajanchai told ONE Championship all about his motivation in taking this fight:

"I have had more than 500 Muay Thai fights, so I needed a new challenge. Fighting in small gloves in ONE provided the challenge I needed, but it was just temporary. So, I'm looking for new challenges in kickboxing."

Experience is the key for Prajanchai in this fight

Though he may be crossing over into kickboxing, many expect Prajanchai to continue performing to his absolute best at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Muay Thai may be his chosen skill set, but with the vast amount of experience he has accumulated over the years, he will be able to translate his skills over into kickboxing fairly seamlessly.

Jonathan Di Bella, on the other hand, has got great skills but maybe the not the kind of names on his record that tell you that at first glance.

Defeating a fellow champion like the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star could go down as his crowning achievement and an incredible notch on his title reign.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime via global PPV at watch.onefc.com.

