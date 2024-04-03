Prajanchai says all-champ showdown vs. Jonathan Di Bella will come down to "who had more fight IQ"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes that in his next fight at ONE Friday Fights 58, the winner could be decided by who reads the moment best in the thick of it.

The Thai world champion is no stranger to competing in high profile matchups through his extensive career at the top level. However, if there's anyone that can match him when it comes to speed and technique, it might be his upcoming opponent.

The strawweight Muay Thai king is out for two-sport world champion status when he takes on strawweight kickboxing champ Jonathan Di Bella on April 5.

Given both men's skillsets and the elite level that they have shown in ONE Championship, Prajanchai believes that this fight may come down to mental edge.

He told the promotion in a recent interview that physicality doesn't concern him in this contest:

"I'm not worried about his speed at all because I am confident in my speed, as well. So, this fight will be decided by who has more fight IQ."

Both Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella are smart fighters

If Prajanchai is right in saying that his fight with Jonathan Di Bella may come down to fight IQ, then the fans inside the Lumpinee BoxingStadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be in for a real treat.

The Muay Thai world champion has shown incredible power, resilience, and skill, throughout his run in the promotion. He will aim to carry on in typical fashion this week.

For Di Bella, he may only have two fights under the ONE Championship banner but both have showcased his ability to control a fight and let his technique do the talking.

This clash of strawweight divisional kings is sure to produce an incredibly engaging battle between two incredible titleholders in the promotion.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on April 5.

