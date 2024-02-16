“Ready to put on a show” – Lito Adiwang prepared to go full steam ahead vs Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

Lito Adiwang is always motivated by wanting to put on a show for the fans that show up to support him and ONE Championship.

He’s earned a reputation for always leaving it all out there in the ring so you know that each time his name is on the poster or he’s making his way down the ramp, you’ve got to stop what you’re doing.

Lito Adiwang plans on continuing this pattern at ONE Fight Night 19 where he draws an opponent that has a similar track record.

Danial Williams is another of the strawweight MMA division’s most exciting fighters and both men are expecting a true battle when they come head-to-head on February 16.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Thunder Kid’ said that he predicts a potential show-stealing fight at the Lumpinee Stadium:

“Definitely, ready to put on a show. I’m really excited for this fight and I visualize this fight to be electrifying, an explosive striking battle.”

Watch the full interview below:

Lito Adiwang could kick off his 2024 in a huge way

The last few months have been an incredible rollercoaster for Lito Adiwang in the strawweight MMA division.

His injury issues kept him inactive for the majority of both 2022 and 2023 before he made a long awaited return last year to try and make up for lost time.

Adiwang’s comeback has been nothing short of spectacular with back to back wins recementing his status as one to watch.

A third consecutive win over Williams, especially in the kind of fight that many are expecting, could launch ‘Thunder Kid’ into the top tier of the division where he can really push on for a title shot later on in the year.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.