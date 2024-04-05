Regian Eersel wants to be remembered as the best in ONE when he retires: "I want to set the bar as high as possible"

Despite everything that he has already accomplished in ONE Championship, Regian Eersel doesn't find himself short on motivation.

'The Immortal' has goals to hit in his career and the way to do that is to continue racking up wins and title defenses in the promotion.

Eersel has already proven himself to be totally dominant and holds both the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

His next fight at ONE Fight Night 21 sees him put the kickboxing belt on the line against Alexis Nicolas in a bout that he sees as just another step in crafting his legacy.

The two-sport world champion hopes that when all is said and done, he is truly undeniable as the best striker the promotion has ever seen.

Eersel told Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA that reaching unmatchable heights is his main driving force ahead of fight night this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

"I'm 31 now so I give myself till 38, so seven more years, if my body allows it, of course. And I want to defend my belts at least 10 times. I want to set the bar as high as possible for the next champion."

Regian Eersel is already taking pole position

It's already becoming hard to argue that the promotion has ever seen a world champion as dominant as Regian Eersel.

Now add the potential seven years of competition that he still believes he has in him and providing he keeps on winning, that could be a near-impossible task to try and replicate.

There aren't many that can match his elite-level title fight experience, but as of late, the world champion has started to look more dangerous with conescutive finishes over Dmitry Menshikov and Sinsamut Klinmee.

Alexis Nicolas has a big task ahead of him at Lumpinee Stadium on April 5 and if he's able to secure the win, it will undoubtedly go down as one of the biggest upsets ONE Championship has ever seen.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

