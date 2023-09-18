“She’s a beast” - ‘Buchecha’ rooting for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to reach double-champ status at ONE Fight Night 14

ONE heavyweight MMA star and BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is completely behind his fellow Brazilian Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in her journey to become a double-champ at ONE Fight Night 14.

On September 29, the reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion will move up a weight class to challenge Smilla Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Ahead of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' bout with Sundell at Singapore Indoor Stadium, 'Buchecha' posted a motivational greeting for the 115-pound world champion:

“So, I can’t wait to watch Allycia fighting again. She’s a beast.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has been absolutely marvelous upon her return from a lengthy hiatus due to pregnancy. After more than two years since winning her belt against Stamp Fairtex in 2020, the Brazilian striker defeated fellow world champion, ONE women's atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd, at ONE Fight Night 8 last March for the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. It was a dominant 5-round unanimous decision win in which Rodrigues showed no signs of ring rust whatsoever.

As for her opponent, Smilla Sundell, the young Swede made history when she became the youngest Muay Thai world champion in history at 17 years old when she handily beat Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 156 last year.

After her world title win, Sundell dipped her toes in kickboxing and dominated Milana Bjelogrlić at ONE Friday Fights 14 back in May, On September 29, however, 'The Hurricane' will have to wear the 4oz gloves again to defend her throne against an invading world champion in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

ONE Fight Night 14 will also feature two other world title fights on its card. Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will battle for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title. In the main event, former world title challenger Stamp Fairtex will face Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

The entire ONE Fight Night 14 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.