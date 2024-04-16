Smilla Sundell backs three-sport queen for success against Denice Zamboanga: "Stamp has got it"

Smilla Sundell feels right at home under the ONE Championship banner as one of the top strikers in the world and the strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

The 19-year-old prodigy may be young in her career still but that doesn't mean she doesn't have years of experience that she can fall back on.

Born in Sweden, it wasn't until her family visited Thailand and eventually moved there that she really started to fall in love with Muay Thai and begin perfecting her craft.

This refinement has been done at one of the best bases for striking in the world, the Fairtex Training Center, where she has worked alongside Stamp Fairtex for years.

Smilla Sundell told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that when it comes to making predictions for fights, she doesn't bet against her teammates.

That being said, she believes that the ONE atomweight world champion will defend her title against Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167:

"I'm always gonna like root for my teammates, so I think Stamp has got it [to beat Denice Zamboanga]."

Watch the full interview below:

Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex will look to make it a great few weeks for their gym

Smilla Sundell has her own main event matchup to prepare for alongside supporting Stamp in her title fight.

Sundell's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 as she takes on Natalia Diachkova.

The following month on June 7, Stamp will headline ONE 167 live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, against her former training partner.

Both female world champions securing title defenses could make for an incredible few weeks for the gym, the coaches, and all of their supporters.

It won't be an easy task as both women find themselves in difficult matchups against top contenders, but Sundell and Stamp aren't afraid of greatness.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Meanwhile, ONE 167 air live on June 7 from the Impact Arena inside the Thai capital.

