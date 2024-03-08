“That’s a dream come true in itself” - Janet Todd on competing at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd is ticking off one of the things on her bucket list at the tail-end of her illustrious career by competing at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘JT’ will defend her world title in the famed arena at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in a unification bout against interim title holder Phetjeeja. The veteran American fighter said the contest will be her last, win or lose.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 38-year-old Body Works standout shared that she could not have asked for a better ending to her career than to have it at Lumpinee and against an opponent who is currently among the best in her lane.

She said:

“I have a different mindset. I get to fight at Lumpinee Stadium. Holy ****, that's a dream come true in itself. And I get to fight one of the top contenders too, that's very skilled. And I get to be able to work on different skills for this fight and it's all really fun for me and exciting for me, so it’s a different mindset.”

Janet Todd added:

“Instead of looking at it as you know, so much pressure to do something, I'm looking at it from a different lens of this is what I get to do. How many people get to say that, you know?”

ONE Fight Night 20 marks the return of Janet Todd to kickboxing after competing in the Muay Thai lane in her previous four fights. It is also her first defense of the atomweight kickboxing gold she won by split decision over former divisional queen Stamp Fairtex in February 2020.

Out to end her reign is Phetjeeja, who is on an impressive roll, winning all of his five matches to date in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

Janet Todd says confidence among the keys against an opponent like Phetjeeja

Veteran American fighter Janet Todd said that apart from her fighting skills, building up confidence was among the things she worked on in preparation for her unification bout this week against Thai sensation Phetjeeja.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion shared that confidence is something every fighter needs when trying to put themselves in a better position to compete.

Janet Todd said it was one of the things she was mindful not to leave out in her training as she is expecting a tough challenge from Phetjeeja, highlighting:

“Your mental mindset is such a big part of this and it's something I'm constantly working on. Confidence isn't something that once you get it you have it. It's something you have to work on a daily basis and I feel like I've been doing that for this one.”

The unification bout between Todd and Phetjeeja is the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video, which is an all-female card in celebration of International Women’s Day.