"The better game plan will win" - Jonathan Di Bella torn between 'even fighters Superbon and Marat Grigorian

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella believes the next meeting between Superbon Superbon Training Camp and Marat Grigorian is a "50-50" fight.

On April 5, ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Friday Fights 58. In the main event, Superbon and Grigorian are scheduled for their second matchup in the promotion. This time, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title is on the line.

Superbon and Grigorian each hold a win against the other, making their third meeting more intense. Therefore, most fans and fighters, including Di Bella, are split on who will emerge victorious next week.

Jonathan Di Bella provided his prediction by saying this during an interview with ONE:

"I'm a fan of both of them. I really can't pick because I feel like they're both even right now. I believe they're one and one and they're both coming off big wins. I don't know. I'll go 50-50. The better game plan will win for sure."

ONE Friday Fights 58 can be seen live and for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Jonathan Di Bella looks to defend world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 before Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian

Before Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian 2, Jonathan Di Bella looks to defend his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event. To do so, the undefeated Canadian-Italian must shut down ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai's attempt to claim two-sport supremacy.

Prajanchai enters ONE Friday Fights 58 riding momentum after his last outing. In December 2023, the Thai superstar dethroned Joseph Lasiri of strawweight Muay Thai gold with a first-round knockout. He also avenged his lone promotional defeat against Lasiri in May 2022.

Prajanchai plans to further his legacy by taking out Di Bella for a second world title. It'll be easier said than done, as the reigning strawweight kickboxing king hasn't lost since becoming a professional fighter.