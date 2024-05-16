"The champ will adjust better" - Strawweight firecracker Lito Adiwang backs Tawanchai for second win against Jo Nattawut

The stacked ONE 167 card brings two title fights to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, with Tawanchai taking co-main event billing. His ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line as he looks to prove a point with this performance.

The champ has been looking to make headway in the featherweight kickboxing division in recent times, where he is still learning how to best apply his skills from Muay Thai.

At ONE Fight Night 15, he came up against Jo Nattawut, and while he won a decision, the result was contentious following a very close fight.

Now, the two men are set to run it back, but this time, they will compete under Muay Thai rules with the world championship on the line.

Many expect this to be the difference this time around, with this view of the fight being replicated by strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"This is going to be incredible, I'm excited for this fight. I think that this fight will be close and similar to their first fight, but the champ will adjust better."

This is common consensus on Tawanchai for good reason

Anyone who thought that Tawanchai had lost a step in his close fight with Jo Nattawut was quickly reminded what he is truly capable of back in his more natural ruleset.

The champ returned at ONE Friday Fights 46, closing out the year with an incredible contest and great performance against Superbon to defend his crown.

Back to his best, the Thai prodigy will now look to carry this form into back-to-back fights when he faces Nattawut once again so that he can put an end to any debate surrounding their first encounter.

A motivated Tawanchai with a point to prove is a dangerous opponent indeed.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.