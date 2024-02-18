"The democrats are getting to Mr. White" - MMA social media goes wild as Dana White welcomes "villain" Mark Zuckerberg at UFC 298

Mark Zuckerberg is in attendance at UFC 298 and even took the opportunity to snap a picture with UFC CEO Dana White, which was shared on both men's Instagram accounts. Naturally, it drew fans' attention on social media.

The reaction was, in part, due to White seemingly having a stronger political lean toward the Republican Party, at least in terms of who he associates with, like former United States president Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Meta CEO is often thought to represent the Democratic Party.

Check out some of the comments under White's post:

One fan joked about White launching a promotion featuring Zuckerberg.

"Dana launching lizard fighting confirmed"

Others, however, described Zuckerberg as a "villain."

"Nah. I don't care if he has normal hobbies now. Dude is a villain"

Another fan joked that White's political allegiances were shifting.

"I think the democrats are getting to Mr. White"

Some joked about the picture resembling AI-generated images.

"Looks AI Generated"

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Dana White's picture with Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg is known for being a massive MMA fan, having turned up at previous UFC events and even training with the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. The Meta CEO's journey in martial arts began with Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which saw him collect various medals in amateur competition.

Mark Zuckerberg almost had an MMA fight

Mark Zuckerberg's involvement in MMA peaked when it seemed as though he and Elon Musk were on a collision course for a fight. While the Facebook founder took the prospect of a bout with Musk seriously, the same cannot be said for the SpaceX CEO, who seemingly had no intention of fighting Zuckerberg.

Expand Tweet

In fact, Dana White even expressed an interest in promoting the fight, despite his claimed aversion to gimmicks. The UFC CEO reasoned that the bout would have broken pay-per-view records. However, despite all of the hype it generated, the fight was never truly on the table.