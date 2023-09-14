“The youngest champion in ONE Championship” - Will Harris teases Smilla Sundell feature on Anatomy of a Fighter

Smilla Sundell, at just 17 years and five months old, made history last year by becoming the youngest Muay Thai world champion ever.

She did so by dominating Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. This also made her the youngest world champion in the promotion's history.

Now, she will defend her belt for the first time against a fellow world champion in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who is the current ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of her bout with Rodrigues, Smilla Sundell could make an appearance in the award-winning documentary series "Anatomy of a Fighter". The series creator Will Harris posted a teaser of the episode in his Instagram stories:

Smilla Sundell in Anatomy of a Fighter

This should be an interesting episode as Harris is quite impressive at diving deep into the psyche of professional fighters. His explorative forays into the lives of MMA athletes have given us a multi-layered picture of a human being - more than just a warrior. Keep your eyes peeled on YouTube.

In the meantime, however, you can go watch Smilla Sundell's five-round dismantling of Jackie Buntan for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 156. After 15 minutes of hell, Buntan was wearing the damage on her face.

Here's a video highlight of their fight:

Despite Buntan utilizing her trademark fast hands and counter-punching ability, Sundell's length and sheer aggressiveness won her most of the exchanges. This is on top of the fact that the Swede has an insane level of durability that allowed her to walk her opponent down despite getting hit on her way in.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Sundell will face another striker who has a similar height and physique as Buntan. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stands just an inch shorter than the Filipino-American and we're quite positive that 'The Hurricane' will use a similar game plan to get W.

The entire ONE Fight Night 14 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.