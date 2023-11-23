“There aren’t many challenges left” – Chingiz Allazov says he has cleaned out featherweight kickboxing division

Chingiz Allazov has produced one of the most impressive runs ever witnessed inside the circle in his past couple of fights.

Winning the ONE featherweight World Grand Prix Championship last year, he was able to secure two huge victories this year to become the world champion and pound-for-pound number one.

But having stopped Superbon Singha Mawynn and outworked Marat Grigorian, there is just one problem that ‘Chinga’ has encountered.

His impressive win streak has led to there not being any new and exciting challenges out there for him, even with the talent-stacked roster in the division.

In an interview with 1newsTV Online, Chingiz Allazov spoke about potentially being set for a rematch with one of the several huge names that he has already beaten:

“If I'm offered a rematch with one of them [Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Giorgio Petrosyan], we'll think about it. Maybe we'll agree. There aren’t many challenges left, so we will see.”

Watch the full interview below:

Chingiz Allazov is only short on options because of how dominant he has been

It is an absolute credit to Chingiz Allazov that there aren’t any exciting new challenges out there for him right now in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

With names like the champ, Superbon, Grigorian, Sitthichai, and Petrosyan, the roster isn’t short of elite fighters in this weight class. The issue is that he has beaten three of those names in his last three fights, although he did suffer a defeat to Italy’s Petrosyan in their last encounter back in 2018.

It remains to be seen what is next for the world champion and pound-for-pound king, but regardless of the opponent, it will surely be another unmissable contest.

‘Chinga’ has undoubtedly been one of the best fighters of 2023 and he will look to continue this incredible run through into the new year.