“There’s gonna be some ridiculous CTE going on” – Liam Harrison expects violent war with John Lineker

After a long wait to make his return to the circle, Liam Harrison has got a matchup that will allow him to remind the fans what they have been missing.

The ‘Hitman’ has put on some incredible contests under the ONE Championship banner, including his comeback of the year winner against ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai.

For the all-action style that the Brit brings to the table, you couldn’t ask for a better dance partner than former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, John Lineker.

‘Hands of Stone’ is a kill-or-be-killed fighter who will happily walk opponents down for the majority of the contest while looking to land his huge power shots.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said that he expects nothing less than a war on his return at ONE Fight Night 18:

“I’m thinking it’s just going to be ridiculous, especially the way me and him punch. There’s gonna be some ridiculous CTE going on.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison’s tough road back to the circle

ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12 will mark Liam Harrison’s first fight in 16 months following the injury that he suffered last time out.

As well as coming up short in his title challenge against Nong-O Hama, the Bad Company affiliate had to also endure heavy damage on his leg that took some time to completely heal.

‘The Hitman’ has been sitting out on the sidelines throughout 2023. Those who know anything about the mentality of the Brit can imagine how difficult that has been for him.

After his return day was pushed back further and further, he is now ready to step back inside the circle and do what he does best.

As if Lineker’s first Muay Thai contest in ONE wasn’t a big enough reason to get excited, stick him in there with Liam Harrison and everyone is in for a treat in the new year.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 18 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.