“They motivate me every time” – Strawweight king Jarred Brooks says family is his biggest drive since becoming a father

Having made it to the top of the strawweight MMA division, Jarred Brooks doesn’t intend on vacating his spot anytime soon.

The reigning divisional king has been absolutely dominant since arriving in ONE Championship and went on an undefeated streak to win the belt back at ONE 164.

In his first title defense, he will face off with the former champion Joshua Pacio in a rematch at ONE 166 for ONE’s debut event in Qatar.

‘The Monkey God’ believes that he has all the motivation that he needs to remain at the forefront of the sport but revealed that not all of it comes from the glory of being a world champion.

During a recent interview with FightWave, Brooks spoke about his family provides him with drive and that’s something that his coaches know to lean on when getting that extra push out of the champion:

“You know, having the belt is just one portion of my drive, and the other is my wife and my child. And, you know, my coaches are great, man. They motivate me every time that I'm training and, you know, whenever I feel like I'm about to quit or anything like that, they’re like, ‘Oh no, you have a kid and you have you have a whole family.’ And all that together, they’re the biggest things for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks can really solidify his title reign with a win at ONE 166

Jarred Brooks has already beaten many of the top contenders in the strawweight division during his rise up the rankings.

In Joshua Pacio, he faces a rematch that will completely solidify his position at the best in the weight class if he can turn back the former champion as he looks to reclaim his belt.

‘The Passion’ has proven himself time and time again in this division as a resilient competitor that always makes the right adjustments to come back stronger from a setback.

It will be a tough test for Brooks and his championship reign but one that also allows him to make a statement should he be victorious in Qatar.

ONE 166 will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view.

Check your local listings for more details.