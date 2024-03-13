“They’ve got great chemistry” – Despite rivalry, Christian Knowles says Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang share mutual respect

ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has carved out an incredible run since moving up a weight class.

That isn’t to say that ‘The General’ didn’t have some great success at flyweight, where he is the former Muay Thai world champion.

His flyweight run was best defined by a pair of classic fights that he had with the greatest rival of his career, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two elite strikers put on two incredible contests against one another and, despite the rivalry still existing, they have a great relationship with one another.

In a recent interview with Wesley ‘Gunman’ Graham, Jonathan Haggerty’s head coach Christian Knowles spoke about the mutual admiration between them:

“The two boys, they’ve got great chemistry. Whenever you see them together it's great chemistry. Even when they’re not fighting, the respect is there.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang could have one more chapter still to write

Rodtang emerged victorious in his two battles with Jonathan Haggerty that kickstarted his dominant run as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Now that ‘The General’ is up at bantamweight, where he has put together a stellar run of performances, a potential trilogy fight between the two world champions has got a lot of people on the edge of their seats.

‘The Iron Man’ holds two wins over the British striker, but Jonathan Haggerty has never looked as good since moving up to bantamweight.

If there’s one final chapter still left to write between them, you can be sure that it will be an incredibly respectful but electrifying clash.