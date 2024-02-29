Two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is indeed larger than life figuratively and literally.

As such, even his fellow ONE world champion Jarred Brooks was in disbelief to see the hulking Russian shed the extra pounds to make it to the middleweight limit.

‘The Monkey God’ told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“Malykhin, he's just a scary motherfu**er. Like you go next to Anatoly and you’re like, ‘this guy is the Incredible Hulk’. I haven't seen him at [205], so I don't know. But at light heavyweight he looked like he killed that cut like it was nothing to him. And it kind of surprised me because him just knocking out heavyweights like there's nothing and then just drop down like that. Now he's at middleweight and you know, it's hard not to give it to Anatoly on that.”

Anatoly Malykhin, who’s already in possession of the heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles, will be looking to add a third belt to the collection this Friday in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar.

To do so, he had to drop to 205 pounds to challenge ONE middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder.

With history at his sight, ‘Sladkiy’ is certainly looking like one mean and lean shredded machine.

ONE 166: Qatar will emanate from Lusail Sports Arena. The full event is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Anatoly Malykhin bringing his ‘best form yet’ in Reinier de Ridder rematch

With 13 finishes in 13 career bouts, it’s clear that the undefeated Anatoly Malykhin is one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet.

It seems that the physically imposing Russian just got a whole lot scarier after getting into the best shape of his life for his do-over with Reinier de Ridder.

The Russian champ-champ said in the same interview:

“I feel great this time around. Sometimes during shadowboxing or hitting bags, I get scared of myself. I'm very fast and very strong, I'm tough and very motivated.”