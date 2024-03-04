“This is a rare occasion for Haggerty” – Demetrious Johnson impressed by Felipe Lobo’s output vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Demetrious Johnson watched back an early contender for fight of the year during a recent breakdown video on his YouTube channel.

The main event clash at ONE Fight Night 19 between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo was a true battle of wills between two of the best in the world.

With both men hitting the canvas before ‘The General’ pulled out the victory in the third round, Johnson was both surprised and impressed when giving his thoughts on the fight.

‘Mighty Mouse’ praised the challenger for being able to take the fight to the champion when Haggerty has produced some dominant displays in recent fights.

Demetrious Johnson compared Lobo’s attempt to dethrone the champion to the Brit’s current run of form:

“This is a rare occasion for Haggerty, usually he’s elbowing, throwing clean punches, he’s dropping people, he’s finishing ‘em. I think when he fought Nong-O, he didn’t take any damage. Obviously when he fought Rodtang, he took a lot of damage. When he fought Andrade, he didn’t take any. And obviously, he took some against Lobo.”

Watch the full video breakdown below:

Jonathan Haggerty showed championship heart and grit at ONE Fight Night 19

Demetrious Johnson is right to highlight the recent run of results that Jonathan Haggerty has put together in the past year.

His performances since moving up to bantamweight have seen ‘The General’ hit new levels with his wins over Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade in 2023.

While he’s proven himself to be a lethal finisher, it also can’t be forgotten that the British striker can go to the well when he needs to and dig deep to keep himself in a fight.

His ability to overcome adversity against Felipe Lobo was remarkable to see and while it may not have been his sharpest performance to date, it proved exactly why he is a multi-time world champion.

