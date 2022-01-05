Sean Strickland posts screenshot to throw shade at UFC fighter who refused to spar with him

Sean Strickland recently shared a screenshot of a chat with a fellow UFC fighter he wanted to spar with. While it seemed like he was keen to set up a clash, his prospective partner was rather reluctant.

The fighter responded by requesting some time to ask his coach for permission. His response was followed by a month of radio silence, after which 'Tarzan' texted him back to ask for an update, only for his offer to be declined.

If the chat records are anything to go by, it seems like the conversation took place recently, January 4. The Millennia MMA product, amused by the episode, took to Twitter to share it with his fans.

"Lmao did I come on too strong??? Yes this man is in the UFC lol."

He subsequently responded to a fan who proposed that the fighter in question was Marvin Vettori. The North Carolina native, however, disputed the claim. In turn, he asserted that he could not remember the fighter's name and did not respect him.

"Bro me and Marvin have scraps lol some contenders guy, I don't know his name.. he lost the right to have a name or respect lol."

Sean Strickland offers insight into his sparring sessions with Francis Ngannou

Sean Strickland presents himself as the kind of fighter who is unafraid to spar with fighters from higher weight classes. He is known to have locked horns with Francis Ngannou during training sessions.

However, in a recent post on social media, the 30-year-old admitted that he was not blind to the threats that 'The Predator' presented, even while sparring. He admitted that Ngannou could easily sleep him with one shot.

"Everyone ask me how do I do with francious lol!! I will tell you that I do really well with him with 16 Gloves in the GYM lol!!! bottom line is you put 4 ounce gloves on him in a FIGHT and he touches me once and I will go to dreamland!!!! LOL."

The UFC middleweight is currently riding a five-fight win streak, having bested top-10 contender Uriah Hall in his last outing. 'Tarzan' last suffered a loss way back in May 2018 in a fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 224.

He's scheduled to contest his second UFC main event next month when he squares off with Jack Hermansson.

