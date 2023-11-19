“Virtuosity” - Fans react as Superbon shows off his smooth arsenal in preparation for super fight against Tawanchai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will finally face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. Their initial historic clash was postponed due to the former kickboxing world champion getting injured during his fight preparations.

Tawanchai then fought late-replacement Jo Nattawut, whom he defeated via unanimous decision in a three-round banger at ONE Fight Night 15 last month.

Now healthy and ready to face his fellow pound-for-pound great, the former kickboxing king can't wait to lock horns with his division's Muay Thai world champion at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

This upcoming super fight, much like the clash between Rodtang and Superlek back in September, is quite historic. It's rare to find two of the pound-for-pound best fighters in any combat sport to go head-to-head in their prime.

Ahead of his bout with Tawanchai, ONE Championship posted a video of the two strikers sparring in the gym with the following caption:

"Superbon’s got all kinds of tricks up his sleeve 💯 What moves can we expect on December 22 when he challenges Tawanchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Friday Fights 46? 🏆 @superbon_banchamek."

Superbon may have already been throwing high kicks the moment he came out of his mother's womb. His deep knowledge of the mechanics of kicking is just second to none. Fans commented on the video with admiration for the former world champ's ingenious sense of technique and timing:

Enter caption

@as.chmanehgar pointed out how efficient the Thai phenom is with his attacks:

"Always work smarter, not harder👏👌👍"

@limktg_7132 and @mc27raw commended the slick leg trip after the missed head kick:

"That back trip was smooth! 🧀😈"

"Smooth 🔥"

@elcoachnono had a nice word to describe the Thai icon:

"👏🏼 Virtuosity."

Don’t miss ONE Friday Fights 46, which will be streamed live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.