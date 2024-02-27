WATCH: American star Jarred Brooks goes berserk in electrifying ONE Championship debut against Lito Adiwang

Changing promotions can be a daunting task for an already-established veteran as there are no guarantees when it comes to success and that was exactly what Jarred Brooks had to go through three years ago.

‘The Monkey God’ was already a pretty well-known commodity in the world of combat sports prior to making his way to ONE Championship in 2021, with a record of 16 wins and eight of them through a finish.

In his promotional debut, Brooks was scheduled to take on the awesome power held by Filipino strawweight star Lito Adiwang. Up to that point, Adiwang already made his name among ONE Championship fans by producing explosive finishes seemingly at will, with two TKOs and a knockout plus his stellar submission of Pongsiri Mitsatit.

Adiwang looked to play the spoiler in Brooks’ debut and continue his own ascent through the strawweight MMA rankings, though the Warsaw, Indiana native was raring to prove that he can be the best.

‘The Thunder Kid’ made the costly mistake of taunting Brooks and he paid it back in kind with an arm-triangle choke submission after showcasing his wrestling skills.

Watch Jarred Brooks’ explosive debut below:

Jarred Brooks ready for war on March 1

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion will get his chance to further cement his legacy within the world’s largest martial arts promotion by beating Joshua Pacio once more.

The long-awaited rematch will take place at ONE 166 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1, with Brooks eager to put away ‘The Passion’ once and for all in spectacular fashion.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.