WATCH: Fabricio Andrade’s intense feud against John Lineker over the ONE bantamweight MMA crown

Few rivalries have produced more destruction than the one between reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade and former titleholder John Lineker.

Andrade and Lineker went toe-to-toe on two separate occasions, delivering some of the hardest-hitting action in all of mixed martial arts. As 'Wonder Boy' and Lineker march toward their respective returns to the Circle, ONE Championship is looking back at their iconic rivalry.

"Relive both epic battles for the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title between heated rivals Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker! Who should "Wonder Boy" defend his crown against first?"

Following a brutal 62-second knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158, Fabricio Andrade landed himself a title opportunity opposite of then-champion John Lineker. Their first meeting went down in October 2022 and sadly ended after 'Hands of Stone' absorbed an especially nasty, though unintentional low blow near the halfway point of the third round.

Four months later, they would run it back at ONE Fight Night 7. Andrade would leave with the bantamweight belt wrapped around his waist after forcing Lineker to quick on his stool just before the fifth round.

Fabricio Andrade ready to defend his MMA belt after a brief stop in the world of kickboxing

Momentarily hanging up his four-ounce gloves to give it a go in kickboxing, Fabricio Andrade squared off with British superstar Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16 in November. Planning to leave Bangkok with a second world title, Andrade instead suffered the first loss of his ONE Championship career, falling to 'The General' in the second round.

Andrade later revealed that some lingering injuries had hindered his performance, but 'Wonder Boy' is not interested in dwelling on the past. Instead, he's looking to the future and who will step up to challenge him for the bantamweight MMA strap.

Who would you like to see Andrade defend his title against when he returns to the Circle later this year?

