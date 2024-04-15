WATCH: Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang’s clinical one-hitter lasers against Superlek, Edgar Tabares, Jonathan Haggerty

When it comes to both power and precision in the striking game, there's perhaps nobody better than ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2018, 'The Iron Man' has established himself as one of the sport's biggest stars courtesy of his high-octane style of fighting and clinical precision that has punished a bevy of world-class opponents, including current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty and reigning flyweight kickboxing king Superlek.

"Rodtang brings the heat in ANY circumstance. What's next for 'The Iron Man?'"

With wins over the likes of Joseph Lasiri, Jacob Smith, Danial Williams, Walter Goncalves, Edgar Tabares, and the aforementioned Jonathan Haggerty, Rodtang is undeniably one of the greatest strikers in the history of the art of eight limbs.

In September, he went to war with Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34, delivering a three-round war touted as the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to see 'The Iron Man' back inside the Circle. The only question is, who will it be against?

Who's next for Rodtang?

When it comes to Rodtang's next opponent, there are plenty of exciting options. A rematch with Superlek is near the top of fans' wishlists after the amazing display they delivered inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last year. There's even a long-awaited trilogy fight with Jonathan Haggerty.

But perhaps the one fight that appears to be clamored for above all is a showdown with Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

The two warriors were scheduled to scrap at ONE 165 in January when 'The Natural Born Crusher' made his promotional debut. Sadly, 'The Iron Man' was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury. Takeru went on to put on a magnificent showing against Superlek but suffered a brutal leg injury in the process.

With both Takeru and 'The Iron Man' nearing a clean bill of health, is it finally time we see the two megastars tussle on martial arts' biggest global stage?

