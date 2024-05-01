WATCH: Mikey Musumeci shows no mercy with vicious rear-naked choke of Osamah Almarwai in Denver

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and five-time IBJJF gold medalist Mikey Musumeci is undoubtedly one of the best grapplers alive today.

His complex understanding of technique and body mechanics is second to none. He proves this time and time again every time he submits a world-class opponent on the mats.

A perfect example is his clinical dismantle of fellow IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 in Broomfield, Colorado. In front of ONE Championship's first-ever live American crowd, 'Darth Rigatoni' showcased why he's levels above "high-level".

Here's a video of his full fight with Almarwai:

After his win over Almarwai, Mikey Musumeci returned to action a few months later to face former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks. He submitted 'The Monkey God' with a triangle armbar.

Next, the self-proclaimed jiu-jitsu nerd took on former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match. Despite being on a size and weight deficit, Musumeci submitted Aoki with the latter's signature leglock, the "Aoki Lock."

Mikey Musumeci eyes history by challenging Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE 168: Denver

After submitting a lightweight grappling legend in Aoki, Mikey Musumeci decided to do one better and challenge a world champion in that weight class. This unprecedented shot means he will have to jump three weight classes to challenge ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo for his belt.

While Aoki is a bona fide legend in MMA and grappling, Ruotolo is one of the most feared athletes not just in his weight class but also in the entire sport. The 21-year-old world champion is undefeated in ONE Championship, compiling six consecutive wins in the promotion.

The two will partake in one of three announced world title bouts in the event, which will be ONE's first event on US soil since last year's ONE Fight Night 10. ONE 168: Denver will go down inside the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Grab your tickets for the event here.