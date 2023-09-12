WATCH: Superbon snaps the question mark kick in preparation for Tawanchai super fight

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is on a historic path as he challenges ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai on October 7 at ONE Fight Night 15.

Inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the two greatest Thai fighters of this generation will clash in what many consider a pivotal match-up in the sport's history.

Ahead of his super fight with Tawanchai, Superbon was featured in a video posted by ONE Championship. The former world champion was seen practicing one of his signature weapons: his sneaky question mark kick.

Here's the video:

"Superbon snaps the question 😎 Can the star striker claim Tawanchai's Muay Thai throne on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🥊 @superbon_banchamek"

Fans are in absolute awe of the Thai marvel's technique. The comments section is filled with words of praise. Here are some of the notable ones:

Comments on the video

@limkg_7132 made a perfect assessment of the effectiveness of the kick:

"Can feel the Power in the WHIP of the leg!! Somebody’s taking a nap if that connects clean 🇹🇭😈🦵🏼🔥"

@comfygalclaire said what we all were thinking:

"Would not want to be that pad 😂"

@grigzmanatad was quite analytical with his comment:

"Superbon must had realized that's the ace he got and everybody noticed already. For sure tawanchai prepared something to counter expected headkicks. Hard to see thai superstars collide with each other but may the best fighter win."

If you want to see just how dangerous and sneaky Superbon's kicks are, just watch his amazing KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 a few months ago. The KO proves that the Thai former world champion can end the fight with a kick at any distance - either from kicking range or inside punching range. The finesse with which he landed his kick right after a punch combination should be studied.

As for his opponent, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai, he might be the only person who can match the kickboxing genius' legendary kick. At ONE Fight Night 13 last month, Tawanchai made his ONE Championship kickboxing debut by breaking Davit Kiria's arm with roundhouse kicks.

At ONE Fight Night 15, the two greatest kickers today will collide in what could be the biggest bout in recent Muay Thai history. The event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.