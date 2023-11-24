WATCH: Tawanchai shows why he’s ONE Championship’s terrifying bone-crusher

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set for the fight of his life at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 24-year-old Muay Thai phenom will lock horns with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This once-in-a-generation bout is considered to be an essential match in the history of modern Muay Thai. Fighters, fans, and pundits are divided as two of the greatest strikers of this era will clash to find out who is the very best.

Ahead of Tawanchai's bout with Superbon, ONE Championship posted a video to remind everyone why the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king should be named "The Bone Collector":

"Before ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai defends his throne against former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon in an epic showdown between pound-for-pound superstars at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his insane knockouts of Davit Kiria and Jamal Yusupov!"

When the Thai world champion defended his belt against Jamal Yuspov at ONE Fight Night 7 back in February, he shocked the entire crowd by ending the night early with one powerful leg kick.

When he faced Davit Kiria in a kickboxing match less than six months later, he broke the Georgian's forearm by repeatedly spamming roundhouse kicks to his high guard.

Tawanchai sparring with three fighters in preparation for Superbon

It's looking like Tawanchai PK Saenchai is going above and beyond just to prepare for his world title defense against Superbon. In the gym, we've seen him spar with three fresh fighters consecutively, without any rest in between.

Here's a video of the session:

In fight training, this practice is known as either "Shark Tank" or "Gauntlet Sparring." Having one fighter - presumably the one in fight camp - stay in the middle while fresh fighters take turns sparring him full-on is essential in building heart, cardio, and endurance.

Don’t miss ONE Friday Fights 46, which will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.