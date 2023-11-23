“When I’m calm, I’m ready” – Chingiz Allazov believes he performs at his best when he’s ‘mentally and psychologically’ prepared

Chingiz Allazov has always been a well-respected kickboxer amongst the elite competitors in the sport but there is no denying that he is on a special run right now.

Following his ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship triumph, ‘Chinga’ has produced emphatic wins over Superbon and Marat Grigorian.

Reigning as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and the pound-for-pound king, he has undoubtedly raised his game over the past year or two.

In an interview with 1newsTV Online, Allazov spoke about the lessons that he has learned throughout his career about how to get the very best out of himself:

“At the same time, everyone should understand that Chingiz Allazov is that fighter who performs at his best if I’m mentally and psychologically ready. When I'm calm, I'm ready. That's more important than me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Chingiz Allazov’s fairytale 2023 thus far

Chingiz Allazov came into 2023 with a lot of momentum but no one could have anticipated how he would kick off his year.

After multiple delays in the fight finally taking place, ONE Fight Night 6 saw him step inside the Circle with Superbon Singha Mawynn, who he went on to stop in devastating fashion.

Becoming the world champion by knocking out the pound-for-pound king will surely be remembered as one of the best performances of the year, weight class and rule set aside.

He built on that with his first title defense by getting revenge on Marat Grigorian by outworking the challenger and shutting him out for the majority of their contest.

It’s been an incredible year for ‘Chinga’ and with 2024 quickly approaching, it will be very exciting to see what challenges are lined up in front of him for the new year.