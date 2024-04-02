“Why did she leave the camp?” - Superbon doesn’t think Denice Zamboanga can beat Stamp Fairtex

Superbon sees fellow Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex defeating Filipino fighter Denice Zamboanga in their scheduled title clash later this year.

Stamp will defend the ONE atomweight MMA world title for the first time against friend and former Fairtex Training Center teammate Zamboanga at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will mark the three-sport world champion's return to action after claiming the vacant atomweight MMA championship belt back in September with a third-round TKO victory over South Korean contender Ham Seo Hee.

Asked by the South China Morning Post for his hot take on the Stamp-Zamboanga title clash, Superbon said he does not see Stamp losing to 'The Menace'. He highlighed how the reigning champion has been the more dominant between the two, dating back to their days as teammates, which could well have been the reason why Zamboanga left their gym.

Superbon said:

"From my experience, I see a lot of friends that train together in Thailand, and they fight each other. But 90 percent, who is the biggest athlete in the gym, who is the biggest in the world, is still the winner."

He added:

"If Denice can beat her in the camp, she is going to beat her in the stadium in the ring. But if she can beat Stamp in the camp, why did she leave the camp?"

Watch the interview below:

By claiming the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title in her last fight, Stamp made history by becoming a three-sport world champion, having previously held both the division's Muay Thai and kickboxing championship belts.

Zamboanga, for her part, finally gets her long-sought world title shot and is looking to build on her back-to-back victories as a jump-off point for it.

Superbon sets sights on becoming world champion again

Superbon may be interested in what his fellow ONE athletes have on their plates but he is not allowing himself to be derailed by it, as he sets his sights on becoming a world champion again.

The 33-year-old Thai superstar will vie for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against familiar foe Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a rematch of their tightly fought showdown two years go.

Superbon is out to get a win, with the goal of securing a unification bout against reigning champion Chingiz Allazov, who took the featherweight kickboxing gold from him in January last year by way of a devastating second-round knockout.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, the Superbon Training Camp standout is also looking to bounce back after falling short in his quest to win the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in December, losing by majority decision to world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Grigorian, meanwhile, is seeking to make it third time a charm in his world title pursuit after losing twice previously, first to Superbon in March 2022 and then to Allazov in August last year.

He was last in action in January, where he scored an impressive third-round KO victory over Thai Sittichai Sitsongpeenong.

ONE Frday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium via global pay-for-view on watch.onefc.com.

Poll : Who will win between Stamp and Denice Zamboanga in their title clash in June? Stamp Denice Zamboanga 0 votes View Discussion