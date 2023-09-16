“Win by KO” - Former foe Sean Clancy expects nothing but a finish for Tawanchai against Superbon

Former Tawanchai opponent, Sean Clancy, expects the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion to leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his title intact on October 6.

Tawanchai will return to headline the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 15 event inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next month. Looking for his fifth-straight win inside the circle, Tawanchai will defend his title against one of the sport’s most dangerous strikers, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Superbon enters the fight determined to once again strap 26 pounds of gold around his waist, but that will be no easy task as he takes on one of the hottest fighters in ONE Championship.

With his return right around the corner, Tawanchai is in heavy preparation for what will likely be the biggest fight of his Muay Thai career thus far.

“@tawanchay_pk looking in good shape ahead of his upcoming fight as he is scheduled to defend his Muay Thai title against Superbon on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15. 💪🔥💯”

Offering his prediction in the comments section on Instagram, Irish slugger Sean Clancy predicted another highlight-reel knockout for Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15.

“Win by KO🙌🏻🥳,” Clancy wrote.

Clancy holds the distinction of being Tawanchai’s first-ever opponent inside the circle. The two men matched up at ONE: Dangal in 2021 with the current featherweight champ scoring a picture-perfect head kick KO less than a minute into the third round.

Fight fans also shared their love for Tawanchai in the comments, saying:

“Best style fighter! Good luck”

“Looking sharp as always”

“You are my motivation”

“GOAT 🙌”

“Brutal 💪🏻”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.