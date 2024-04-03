ONE Friday Fights 58 preview and predictions: Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai

ONE gold is up for grabs in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, which will see a strawweight superfight between divisional kings Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai go down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

The striking sensations are in perfect shape heading into this five-round scrap and it'll all be on show in a matter of days. With an interesting clash of styles between Muay Thai and kickboxing, fans shouldn't blink an eye when they start swapping haymakers on the global stage in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 5.

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella has blessed the circle with his ability to outsmart rivals alongside his world-class precision and speed. On Prajanchai's end, the Muay Thai kingpin potentially has the tools to stun the former at his own game and walk away as a two-sport world champion.

It won't be an easy task for both superstars, and they know it all too well. Di Bella doesn't want to reveal too much of his strategy, while Prajanchai views himself as an underdog given the switch of disciplines.

Before they meet in the center of the ring inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship experts provide their take on what is guaranteed to be a bombastic champion-versus-champion showdown in the Thai capital.

Mike Murillo: Jonathan Di Bella via decision

This is going to be an explosive fight that should go the distance, with Jonathan Di Bella retaining his world title by decision.

I pick the reigning world champion as he has the size advantage and the speed and footwork to pose a problem to a fighter even in the caliber of Prajanchai.

Also, Jonathan Di Bella has shown his durability in each of his first two matches in ONE Championship, which were all title fights and went the distance.

And this ability to last longer would serve him in good stead against Prajanchai, who I expect to throw the kitchen sink at Di Bella in his quest to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

An exciting fight between two top-notch strikers is at hand. Let's enjoy this.

Ted Razon: Jonathan Di Bella via decision

Jonathan Di Bella's technical mastery against Prajanchai's primal aggression is indeed a match made in heaven for striking fans across the globe.

We've already seen how dangerous Prajanchai is in four-ounce gloves since he only needs a small window of opportunity to dish out insane damage. However, this championship battle will be under kickboxing rules, which I believe will spell the difference.

But, I still expect Prajanchai to take a page out of Danial Williams' book and batter the champ's legs. Jonathan Di Bella, though, probably learned from that mistake and will be keen on checking those kicks this time.

On top of that, the longer this match takes, the better it is for Jonathan Di Bella, who will eventually adapt to the challenger's pattern.

In the end, Di Bella is just too smart and too crafty for anyone in the division. The Montreal native will win this match will volume and his superior striking once his dance partner shows down across five rounds.

Vince Richards: Jonathan Di Bella via decision

It's speed versus speed in this matchup of two absolute monsters.

Jonathan Di Bella will have the biggest fight of his career when he defends the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Prajanchai this Friday. The Thai superstar is undoubtedly one of the best strikers of this generation, and I expect him to bring the fight to the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star the moment the bell rings.

Di Bella, however, isn't that naive. The Canadian-Italian star will be crafty in his defense and lull Prajanchai into his kickboxing domain.

I see the defending champion operating on the counter and forcing Prajanchai to recklessly attack thin air during their matchup. Prajanchai, though, has one-shot knockout power, and it's imperative for Di Bella to avoid staying in front of the strawweight Muay Thai king's crosshairs.

If Prajanchai executes his counters with near-perfect precision, then he'll be leaving the Bangkok crowd stunned.

James De Rozario: Jonathan Di Bella via decision

Jonathan Di Bella will be in for one of the toughest fights of his career, but it's one that I believe he'd be able to pass with flying colors again.

The undefeated Canadian-Italian striker may not have that exciting, head-turning style or flair as Prajanchai. But he sticks to his basics and knows when to dig in with crafty hands to score massive points against his rivals on the scorecards.

This would come to light as soon as the bell echoes inside the revered venue to kickstart their war. The Bangkok native, who will have his legion of fans in attendance, should start the contest on the front foot. He'll find ways to frustrate Jonathan Di Bella early, only to be tagged by a couple of hooks or straights from the latter.

With tempo on his side, the Montreal native would stay calm and relaxed as the second and third round unfolds. While he can trade strike-for-strike against the two-sport chasing superstar, I see him being a bit more reserved to chain attacks as Prajanchai's hands will be there waiting to make it a quick night out.

The defending king will, however, ramp up his efforts in the championship rounds, perhaps scoring a late knockdown as he did against Zhang Peimian, to convince the judges scoring at ringside.

