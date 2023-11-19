Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss a major officiating error at UFC Vegas 82, a brawl that took place at Performance Institute, and more.

#3 UFC referee Mike Beltran's error leads to 'No Contest'

After dominating Nikolas Motta for the entire fight, Trey Ogden had to settle for a disappointing 'No Contest' because of an error by Mike Beltran.

Ogden was well on his way to securing a decision victory when a submission hold late in the third round persuaded Beltran to step in and stop the fight before Motta tapped out. After review, the fight was ruled a 'No Contest', costing Ogden a guaranteed win.

Fans took to social media to blast Beltran as well as the UFC for taking fighters' efforts for granted. Some called for the veteran referee to be sacked, while others suggested it should have been a technical decision.

Later on in the press conference, after Ogden demanded he be paid the win money, fans rallied behind him as well.

#2 Ailin Perez sparks controversy with post-win celebration

Ailin Perez chose to celebrate her UFC Vegas 82 victory over Lucie Pudilova in a unique manner.

After the decision was announced, she broke out in a twerk inside the cage, with her back towards the commentary desk.

Her 5-year-old son was in attendance, which concerned many fans. "Disgusting and trashy," one fan wrote, while another urged to not let such actions become a norm.

#1 Eye witness reveals disturbing details about Ailin Perez's coach

Ailin Perez was spotted with a black eye in the week leading up to the fight night event. During her post-fight interview, she revealed that an "irrelevant lady" came up and assaulted her, after which Perez's coach helped break up the fight.

Perez said she did not remember who the attacker was, but MMAMania.com confirmed that it was Joselyne Edwards. The altercation went down at the UFC Performance Institute next door to Apex on Tuesday.

Edwards gave a very different account of the situation to the media outlet. She said that she was the one who was attacked, and Perez's coach strangled her down while Perez tried to beat her up.

Alex Davis, who was present at the scene with Amanda Ribas, witnessed the brawl and intervened. He confirmed that Perez's coach Javier Oyarzabal started the physical fight and choked Edwards until she was almost fully unconscious.

Davis said:

"When I went to help out and saw the male coach choking Joselyne with a rear-naked choke, and it was very deep — he was cranking on the choke. If the choke was held on for much longer, it would have been a terrible scene."

Davis later tweeted that Oyarbazal confronted him in the hotel after his statements were published in the news.