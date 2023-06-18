Where to find and defeat Captain Willcocks in Diablo 4

Captain Willcocks, the Inexorable, is a Super Unique Monster and a rare enemy found in Diablo 4. Unlike most skeleton enemies, he can absorb most incoming attacks with his shield and greatly drain the players' health with a single slash, making him a very versatile enemy. Defeating the giant skeleton can be difficult without the proper loadout and strategy.

Therefore, this article provides the detailed location and tactics needed to defeat Captain Willcocks in Diablo 4.

Where to find Captain Willcocks in Diablo 4

Captain Willcocks is one of the powerful late-game enemies, standing idle in the Blightmarsh region near the Hawezar Camp. This boss can be found near the Nangari Oracle and her spitters in the south-central swamp area.

This area is generally difficult to locate and has many enemies, making it even more challenging.

How to beat Captain Willcocks in Diablo 4

Captain Willcocks is similar to other Super Unique Monsters in Diablo 4, with an exclusive set of punishing abilities that can be difficult to counter. When he spawns, his level is higher and stronger than your in-game character and will punish you if you make mistakes during battle.

If you do not enter the fight with an appropriate loadout, a successful hit will immediately take away half of your health. On the other hand, lower-level players will be one-shot killed.

You need to defeat the Nangari Oracle and her goons before entering the battle, as they will interfere with the fight and make winning more difficult.

After they have been defeated, use a fast-fire weapon to exhaust Captain Willcocks's health to half. He will then absorb most of the damage, and performing a special attack will quickly take him down. Nevertheless, he will get up again but will be vulnerable. Use slash attacks to finalize the kill.

How to get Captain's Ragged Boots from Captain Willcocks in Diablo 4

The Captain's Ragged Boots are dropped once you defeat Captain Willcocks. These boots reduce incoming damage, increase the evade cooldown reduction, increase poison resistance, and negate slow durations.

This pair of Legendary boots contains a few perks. They are as follows:

Attacks reduce evade cooldown by 0.6 seconds.

10.5% slow duration reduction.

19% damage reduction while injured.

19% poison resistance.

It is important to note that these stats represent the base-level variant of Captain's Ragged Boots. This will generally depend on your experience level when you defeat the boss.

