Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes (June 18, 2025): Roly-Poly Rumble, Secret Garden, and more

Devsisters has released the second set of Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes for June 2025. The update is scheduled to go live on June 18, 2025, and will feature two new game modes: Roly-Poly Rumble and The Secret Garden. Additionally, the Challenge Difficulty will soon be available for the Beast Raid. Notably, the game will have a maintenance break before the update goes live.

Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes (June 18, 2025): All you need to know

The complete Cookie Run Kingdom update patch notes are given below:

BEAST RAID: CHALLENGE DIFFICULTY

Battle the boss of the ultimate might on the new Challenge difficulty!

Clear Beast Raid on Master to unlock Challenge.

If you have already cleared Master in Season 2, you can access Challenge in Season 3 right away.

much stronger.

You will have to use all the strategic tricks at your disposal to defeat the boss in this battle against time.

ROLY-POLY RUMBLE

Are you ready to tackle the foe of unheard strength, the Giant Roly-Poly?! Defeat this mighty adversary to collect Cones and earn Lucky Points!

Deal as much damage to the Giant Roly-Poly as you can within the time limit by using Random Buffs and Upgrade Effects!

Added ten new Element Random Effects and removed the two Random Effects for ATK SPD.

Purchase various Cookie Skills from the Effect Shop and aim for an even higher score!

You can purchase Tactical Skills or Cookie Skills in the Effect Shop. The first purchase is free of charge. The Cookie Skills are activated automatically at regular intervals without the buff applied to the original caster Cookie.

Added new skills for Butter Roll Cookie and Wedding Cake Cookie, and removed Black Lemonade Cookie's skill.

You can earn two types of "Cones" as rewards, which can be used to upgrade, purchase skills in the Effect Shop, or exchange for prizes in the Shop.

In this season, you can get bonus Lucky Points calculated by the following formula: The sum of all the digits in your final score (your Basic Score) x the product of all the repeating digits multiplied by their counts. Let's say your final score is 11,234,556,678. 1+1+2+3+4+5+5+6+6+7+8 gives you 48, which is your Basic Score. In your final score, there are two 1's, two 5's, and two 6's. 48 x (1x2) x (5x2) x (6x2) = 11,520, which will become your Lucky Points. Battle the boss frequently to collect lots of Lucky Points!

EVENTS

PASSION & ROMANCE! SECRET GARDEN

Build a Secret Garden with the Sugar Gnomes! Place buildings on the board in the Secret Garden and merge them to earn points and create a beautiful garden in the style of the Hollyberry Kingdom, the land of Passion and Romance!

SUGAR GNOMES' TIPS

Placing Blocks: Place a block on a random tile of the board by pressing the button. The next block to appear will be displayed above the button.

Place a block on a random tile of the board by pressing the button. The next block to appear will be displayed above the button. Merging Blocks: Merge two blocks of the same level to upgrade them and change their appearance.

Merge two blocks of the same level to upgrade them and change their appearance. Points & Rewards: Place blocks to earn points. Keep merging blocks to level up and earn more points.

The game ends when there are no more blocks to merge on the board. You can earn rewards depending on your final level and score. You can exit the game at any time while playing—your progress will be saved.

The Secret Garden Shop

Earn "Seals of Approval" by playing in the Secret Garden to purchase various rewards in the Shop. Make construction easier with Secret Garden tools: Choco Rewindo, Slammin' Hammer, Gnome Blueprint. Remaining Seals of Approval or Secret Garden Tools will be converted to Coins and delivered via the in-game mailbox once the season ends.

GACHA OF FATE

PASSION & SLOTH THEME

A new theme, "Passion & Sloth," will be added to the Gacha of Fate. You can pull Eternal Sugar Cookie and Hollyberry Cookie's Soulprisms x20 with a certain probability by selecting this theme.

You can claim a Passion & Sloth Choice Chest, where you can select either Eternal Sugar Cookie or Hollyberry Cookie's Soulprisms x20 for every 300 pulls with this theme. The number of pulls for each theme is saved and logged separately.

OTHER NEWS

ENGLISH VOICE-OVER

Due to the SAG-AFTRA video game voice actor strike, the English voices of certain Cookies will be recorded with a delay and added in a future update.

PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ONCE AGAIN

The following packages will have their purchase limits reset and will become available for purchase once again, including the first purchase benefits.

Aegis Hollyberry Cookie All-in-One Package

New Cookie: Super Crystal Package

Passionate Toppings Package

Light of True Passion Packages I – V

New Costumes! Super Rainbow Cube Package & Rainbow Cube Value Package.

