Browns safety Damarious Randall to miss Steelers game due to 'coach's decision'

Safety Damarious Randall will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a "coach's decision", the Cleveland Browns have announced.

The two AFC North rivals will meet for the first time since their ill-tempered Week 11 encounter, when Myles Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph's helmet and stuck the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback with it in shocking scenes.

Rudolph, who had appeared to attempt to rip off Garrett's own helmet, has since been benched in favour of Devlin Hodges and will not start on Sunday.

Garrett, who accused the Steelers quarterback of using a racial slur - something Rudolph's agents denied, is serving a suspension.

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey is also banned having thrown punches and kicked Browns defensive end Garrett during the melee, and Cleveland have now confirmed Randall will not be involved either.

The safety was ejected in the third quarter two weeks ago for leading with his helmet when he hit Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Randall, who claimed he did not intend to hurt Johnson, later claimed he received death threats online following the game.

Additionally, S Damarious Randall has been ruled out of #CLEvsPIT (not injury related/coach’s decision) — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 30, 2019