Colts hand Chiefs first loss of NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the NFL season with a 19-13 victory on Sunday.

When Jacoby Brissett took over under center for the Colts after Andrew Luck's shock retirement, the team were quickly counted out. However, thanks in part to Brissett's efforts, Indianapolis entered Week 5 at .500 and have made the case they are still playoff contenders.

The Chiefs, who entered Week 5 undefeated, posed a stiff challenge for Brissett and the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Brissett played well, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might have been a little better, but the Colts won.

Three takeaways from Colts' upset on the road against Chiefs

What happened to the touchdown duel?

One could have pegged this as a high-scoring showdown with both Mahomes and Luck running the show. But not many would have thought the same would be true with Mahomes and Brissett. The two entered the week tied for the league lead in touchdown passes (10), which drew comparisons between Mahomes, the gunslinger, and Brissett, a third-round pick that bounced from New England to Indy.

With those numbers, some expected the two to trade scores all night long but that just was not the case. Chalk it up to a good night on the ground from the Colts and an equally good night from Indianapolis' defense, which dismantled a shaky Kansas City offensive line. It left the quarterbacks to combine for just one scoring pass.

Brissett finished 18-of-29 passing for 151 yards and one interception while Mahomes put up 321 yards and the lone brilliant touchdown on 22-of-39 passing. Mahomes also threw one interception.

The Colts needed a big day on the ground

The Chiefs may be known for some positive things, including a high-powered offense, but one thing they have struggled with is stopping the run. As good as Brissett has been, the Colts needed yards on the ground as well.

Kansas City have arguably the worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 5.9 yards per carry, the worst mark in the league, and ranking 30th in yards allowed per game (149.8). But Indianapolis, who ran the ball well to start the season, struggled to do so in their past two games. The Colts had not rushed for more than 100 yards in either of their past two games.

This week, however, Marlon Mack, who has been battling an ankle injury, led the charge. He was a game-time decision on Sunday and he got the start, finishing with 132 rushing yards.

Indianapolis totalled 180 rushing yards on the night. Kansas City need to find a solution to their porous rush defense.

Kansas City need to protect Mahomes better

The Chiefs need to stick Mahomes in bubble wrap. Whatever needs to be done to protect the reigning MVP must be done after he was sacked a game-high four times on Sunday. He had been sacked three total times leading up to the game, but against the Colts things got worse for the quarterback.

Not only was Mahomes sacked four times but he also seemed to tweak his ankle in the second half, which seemed to have affected his movement – and for Mahomes, that is a big part of his game.

To make matters worse, Kansas City have had to play without injured left tackle Eric Fisher so backup Cameron Erving has taken his place, but it was Erving who stepped on Mahomes' ankle during the game.